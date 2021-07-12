Cancel
WGRLS offering improved internet connectivity

By SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Douglas County Sentinel
 17 days ago

The West Georgia Regional Library System is implementing improved internet connectivity in our libraries this summer. Digital access is a vital aspect of the library’s commitment to eliminating barriers in our communities and bridging the digital divide in west Georgia. Engaging in educational, social, and employment opportunities in the digital...

