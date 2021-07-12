Herman Watson Tyson
Mr. Herman Watson Tyson, 89, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away Friday, July 9, 2021. He was born Sept. 5, 1931, in Villa Rica, Georgia, the son of the late Mr. Thomas Watson Tyson and the late Mrs. Louella Timmons Tyson. Mr. Tyson was a veteran of the United States Air Force, proudly serving during the Korean War. He worked as a lineman crew leader for Georgia Power retiring after 32 years of service. Mr. Tyson enjoyed golf, singing Christian music and riding his Harley. He was a member of Utopia Baptist Church.www.douglascountysentinel.com
