Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Elliott Management Discloses 5.8% Stake in CORMEDIX, Inc. (CRMD)

StreetInsider.com
 14 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. In a 13D filing on CorMedix, Inc. (NYSE: CRMD), Paul Singer's hedge fund Elliott Investment Management disclosed a 5.8%, or 1,758,374 share, stake in the company. The firm views the stock as undervalued. From the filing:. Item...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crmd#Hedge Fund#Cormedix#Crmd#Streetinsider Premium#Cormedix#Issuer#Common Stock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $955,000 Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,755 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

tru Independence LLC Has $4.94 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tru Independence LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Cytek Biosciences, Inc (CTKB) Prices 16.7M Share IPO at $17/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTKB) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of an aggregate of 16,749,330 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $17.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Cytek from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be $200 million. Cytek is offering 11,764,706 shares of common stock and the selling stockholders named in the prospectus are offering 2,799,929 shares of common stock. Cytek will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders. In addition, Cytek has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,184,695 shares of common stock solely to cover over-allotments, if any, at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on July 23, 2021. The offering is expected to close on July 27, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stock Position Decreased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,612 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.17% of Waters worth $29,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,749 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Alteryx worth $17,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Raises Position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) by 342.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,616,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,119,630 shares during the quarter. I-Mab comprises approximately 3.2% of Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned approximately 9.14% of I-Mab worth $320,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 5,292 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 591,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,292 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $24,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 16,096 Shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,096 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Unity Bancorp worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Eaton Vance Management Acquires 7,959 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,985 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,959 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.29% of MicroStrategy worth $18,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Eaton Vance Management Increases Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,474 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.73% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $40,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $16.11 Million Stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,308,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,875 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 3.09% of Neoleukin Therapeutics worth $16,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) by 620.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,011 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Sigilon Therapeutics worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

2,161,024 Shares in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,161,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,020,000. Several other institutional investors also...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $98.96 Million Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,250,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 284,023 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.37% of CBRE Group worth $98,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Man Group plc Sells 171,841 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Man Group plc lowered its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,841 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.12% of Tenable worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Position Increased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,635 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.70% of CarGurus worth $19,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy