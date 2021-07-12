Watson publishes third mystery novel; Douglas County library hosting book signing July 20

Former Connect Douglas Director Gary Watson’s third mystery novel, “A Quick Trip Back Home,” is now available to the public. The Douglas County Public Library on Selman Drive in Douglasville is hosting a book signing for Watson on Tuesday, July 20 from 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Watson will talk about his newest book at 5:30 p.m. Copies of all three of his books will be available.