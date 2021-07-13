Cancel
BUCKS-SUNS NBA TV AUDIENCE BUSTS RATINGS RECORD!

By admin
fastphillysports.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleViewership for Game 2 of the Bucks-Suns NBA Finals on ABC was up 41 percent from last year’s game 2, according to Nielsen. The ABC broadcast averaged 9,380,000 viewers, peaking with 11,100,000 million viewers from 10:45-11 p.m. ET.

#Nba Tv#Bucks#Suns#Nba Finals#Abc
