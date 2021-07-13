BUCKS-SUNS NBA TV AUDIENCE BUSTS RATINGS RECORD!

Game 5 of Bucks vs. Suns in the NBA Finals 2021 will have us all on the edge of our seats. The good news is it kicks off today, and if you know where or how to watch the Bucks vs. Suns live stream online, you won’t miss any of the action. The Bucks are scheduled to take on the Suns once again, in the [now] best-of-three series. Previously up with two straight victories, the Milwaukee Bucks appeared to be the champions of this round, but the Phoenix Suns rose from the ashes to steal two wins of their own, putting the tie at 2-2 after Game 4. Who’s going to pull ahead in the Bucks vs. Suns live stream?