Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Hotfix Makes it Easier to Achieve Gold in Odin Mine Hideout Trial
Ubisoft is going big with its next Assassin’s Creed, codenamed “Assassin’s Creed Infinity“, and offering an online live-service platform. But that’s still a ways off – in the meantime, the development team is still supporting Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Following the release of the Mastery Challenge mode last month, a new hotfix has been released that addresses the scoring in one of the trials.gamingbolt.com
