'Operation Exit' and sign Mbappe: Real Madrid draw up plans for summer transfer window

By Mario Cortegana
goal.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Blancos are eager to get big wages off their books, with any funds raised set to go towards prising a World Cup winner away from PSG. Real Madrid's plan for the summer transfer window will focus on trying to get bodies out, Goal has learned, with any funds freed up by 'Operation Exit' allowing for long-standing interest in Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe to be stepped up as the next deadline approaches.

www.goal.com

