These were the five largest office leases signed in DFW during Q2

Preston Hollow has been one of Dallas’s ascendant neighborhoods for awhile, but even some of the homes there feature extra perks. One of them is 11041 Lawnhaven Road. It’s a contemporary stucco built in 2020 that backs up to one of Dallas’s broad green belts, the Northaven Trail, where you will often find our founder & publisher, Candy Evans, walking her Doodles. A split level that offers lovely sight lines from the second floor, this is a big house ready for a big family, with five en-suite bedrooms.