With Record 2020 Turnout, Youth Activists Turn Their Energy To 2021 Redistricting

By Stephen Fowler
WABE
WABE
 18 days ago
Across the country, the once-a-decade mapmaking process known as redistricting is about to get underway. In Georgia, when state lawmakers held their first virtual town hall seeking public feedback on the process, several commenters stood out amidst the sea of Zoom squares. High school and college students – who were in elementary and middle school the last time voting district lines were drawn – took turns explaining how the mapmaking process will affect future generations, and emphasizing that their voices should be heard.

