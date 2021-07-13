Cancel
Gardening

Weeds aren't all bad, but do need to be controlled

By LEE REICH
Norwalk Hour
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEons ago, the first humans learned to drop seeds into the ground to grow plants for food, for beauty and for fiber. We’ve come a long way developing what plants we grow and how we grow them. And throughout all this time, weeds have tagged along. But what is a...

#Weeds#Weed Control#Organic Soil#Compost#Beetles#Smartweed#The Associated Press
Gardeningtheberkshireedge.com

GARDENER’S CHECKLIST: Week of July 29, 2021

* Survey yard and garden after a heavy downpour, which seems to occur almost every day or two this month. Look for areas of standing water and take note of how long it takes for the water to drain. Long standing puddles of water indicate poor drainage and may account for poor growth or decline of landscape plants. Yew (Taxus) is an example of a common landscape shrub that will not tolerate “wet feet.” Correcting drainage problems may be an expensive proposition. So, consider replanting with plants that have some degree of tolerance to wet soils. Red chokeberry (Aronia arbutifolia), summersweet (Clethra alnifolia), winterberry (Ilex verticillata), Virginia sweetspire (Itea virginica), and Swamp azalea (Rhododendron viscosum) are a few examples of shrubs that can tolerate wet sites.
Gardeningthespruce.com

When and How to Fertilize Hydrangeas

Hydrangeas are beloved for their large flower heads and attractive colors. Welcome them to your garden as a glorious focal point or for showy cut flowers. They are easy to love and grow across most of the United States, but need a little extra care in the realm of fertilizing. Be sure to follow these guidelines for how to fertilize hydrangeas a few times a year. Use these tips to welcome even more lush blooms throughout summer and fall and keep foliage healthy.
Agriculturecoastalillustrated.com

Island tomatoes … growing veggies on an island is no easy task

Mother Nature makes growing great veggies on our coastal barrier island a challenge. If I were to tell you the past 10 years of organic gardening has made me the guru of veggie growers, I’d be lying. A more honest response would be to say I have struggled with:. •...
GardeningColumbian

A midsummer snack: Fertilizing veggies again gives plants a boost

CORVALLIS, Ore. — So, your vegetable garden is growing lush and fruitful — or not. If the latter is true, you may need to feed your plants. Chip Bubl, associate professor and horticulturist at Oregon State University Extension Service, has been giving vegetable gardening advice for many years and offers up some tips about midsummer feeding for plants.
Agriculturejocoreport.com

Don’t Let The Weeds Spoil The Fruits Of Your Labor

University of Mount Olive Assistant Dean School of Agriculture and Biological Sciences. MOUNT OLIVE –At this point in the growing season, if you are not familiar with weeds, you may soon be. As the motivational quote by an unknown author states, “Weeds don’t need any encouragement to grow.” Weeds do not need fertilizer, rain, or any help, they just grow, often in surprising circumstances. Small weeds are not far from being big weeds later on. During dry periods like we have experienced, small weeds can easily be overlooked. Rest assured they are just waiting for the rains to return before they continue their ultimate mission, taking over your plant beds.
AnimalsBrainerd Dispatch

Ask the Master Gardener: Planting proper plants for monarch butterflies

Answer: You are right! After the flowers fade on the plant, Asclepias tuberosa get grayish-green seed pods that are three to 6 inches long. When the seed pods turn brown, they will break open and the hundreds of seeds, which have puffs of cotton attached to them, will get dispersed by the wind. To collect the seeds, let the seed pods dry on the plant, but collect them before the pods break open. The seeds are flat, brown, and shaped like a teardrop. Plant the seeds in the fall (November is a good time) as they need cold stratification; making them perfect candidates for winter sowing. It will take two to three years to see flowers on the plants.
AgricultureDaily Advance

Soil testing: A tool both home gardeners, farmers use

There are many tools that home gardeners use that are not much different from those used by farmers except for scale and cost. For example, a home gardener may till their garden site with a powered tiller that they walk behind. This machine may cost anywhere from $400 to more than a $1,000. A local farmer will hitch their 200-plus horsepower tractor to a tillage implement that may have a combined cost of more of than $300,000.
GardeningArizona Daily Sun

Gardening Etcetera: Life down under with inoculated soil

Striding through the forest one Sunday afternoon, my husband and I came upon a small grouping of flourishing pinyon pines. I stopped and handed Hugh a trowel, declaring, “Here’s a great spot. Let’s start digging!” He queried, “Jog my memory. What are we digging for?”. I had recently read an...
Ames, IAiastate.edu

Yard and Garden: Controlling Weeds in the Landscape

Every garden has weeds and dealing with these unwanted plants is an ongoing task in any landscape. Control of weeds is important. Weeds are strong competitors for available water, nutrients and sunlight. Reduced air circulation created by tall weeds encourages the development and spread of foliage diseases and a weedy garden often has more insect problems. While a completely weed-free garden is not attainable, reducing weeds is beneficial.
GardeningTree Hugger

Growing Lilac in Your Backyard: Plant Care Tips

Lilacs are such a bright spot in spring, serving as a reminder to us that warmer days are ahead. If you are approaching a garden or neighborhood with blooming lilacs, you’re sure to smell them before you see them. The tiny flower clusters pack a powerful and sweet punch of fragrance that can fill a yard or room, even if you only have a single cut flower.
GardeningGwinnett Daily Post

DALY: Controlling weedy vines in garden plants

One of the worst issues affecting our home landscapes are weeds. In short, the strict definition of a weed is a plant growing where it is not wanted. With the recent rains, weeds have become quite problematic and require constant vigilance for control. One of the most troublesome are weedy vines. They can take over desirable plants rapidly and are challenging to remove.
GardeningPantagraph

YARD AND GARDEN: What does that gardening term mean?

Master Gardener Lucille Saunders clarifies some gardening terms that may be puzzling to some:. Have you ever listened to gardeners talk and been confused about what they meant when they spoke of texture, habit, contrast, season of interest even when they specify dwarf?. Season of interest seems the easiest and...
GardeningConcord Monitor

Homeyer: The magic of mulch

Mulch is commonly used to help suppress weeds and to hold in soil moisture in dry times. There are many different kinds of mulch and it is important to get the right kind, and to apply it properly if you wish to get the benefits of mulch. The most commonly...
Gardeningthecatoctinbanner.com

The Gardening Gangster

Happy August, everyone! While we are still melting in the heat, we are nearing a time of cool air and beautiful leaves. I know it’s quite early to reference fall; however, there is a major aspect of gardening that should be considered before the leaves pile up. In fact, you can even start now with lawn clippings. What is this activity? Composting!
GardeningMonterey County Herald

Sharon Hull, This Week in the Garden | Continuing to garden during a drought

This year, as we get deeper into the prolonged drought, as streams and ponds dry up, and as the moisture content of vegetation becomes lower, the deer have become more desperate to consume our well-watered garden plants. It happens even in wetter years but recent reports from gardeners indicate that this year’s annual deer blitz is even more devastating than usual. If you live in deer country and haven’t already taken steps to protect the plants you cherish, don’t delay.
GardeningFood52

4 Steps to an (Almost) Bug-less Garden

“Something is eating my so-and-so plant, what should I spray?” is a question I get asked… very often. My answer is always short and rather brusque: “Nothing, before you know what you’re up against.”. There are almost one million insect species in the world but only three percent of them...
Gardeningroyalexaminer.com

Keep these invasive plants out of your garden

It’s pretty, it would look great in your garden, and since your local garden center carries it, there’s no way it’s a destructive invasive species, right?. Not necessarily. According to Epic Gardening, while garden centers are most knowledgeable about the plants that they sell and most don’t carry invasive species, destructive plants slip through the cracks all the time, and can wind up in your garden.

