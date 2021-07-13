Man shot to death, woman seriously injured in downtown Newport News, police say

Police are investigating a shooting that killed a 24-year-old man and seriously injured a 21-year-old woman Monday in downtown Newport News.

Dispatchers received a call around 10:30 p.m. about a shooting in the first block of 28th Street, near West Avenue. Officers found Brian Austin Moore, of Hampton, and a 21-year-old woman from Washington, D.C., had been shot.

Moore, 24, died at the scene, police said in a news release. The woman was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Officials said Monday she is still in the hospital, but could not release information about her condition.

Police did not release the woman’s name, nor information about a possible suspect or motive.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com .

