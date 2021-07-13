Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newport News, VA

Man shot to death, woman seriously injured in downtown Newport News, police say

By Lyndon German, The Virginian-Pilot
Posted by 
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 18 days ago

Police are investigating a shooting that killed a 24-year-old man and seriously injured a 21-year-old woman Monday in downtown Newport News.

Dispatchers received a call around 10:30 p.m. about a shooting in the first block of 28th Street, near West Avenue. Officers found Brian Austin Moore, of Hampton, and a 21-year-old woman from Washington, D.C., had been shot.

Moore, 24, died at the scene, police said in a news release. The woman was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Officials said Monday she is still in the hospital, but could not release information about her condition.

Police did not release the woman’s name, nor information about a possible suspect or motive.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com .

Lyndon German, frederick.german@virginiamedia.com

Comments / 0

Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
Hampton, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Newport News, VA
City
Hampton, VA
State
Washington State
Newport News, VA
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Austin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Pilotonline Com#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Posted by
Virginian-Pilot

Nearly a dozen children have been shot this month in Norfolk. Communities are hurting, and activists want change.

The casket had been polished and the flowers arranged. Children filed into the church to remember their friend, a rising ninth-grader. Some had yet to attend a school prom. Others had only the first traces of facial hair. Yet here they were, filling the pews of Bethany Baptist Church to mourn the 32nd person killed in Norfolk this year, Kristopher “Be-Bop” Edmonds. They wore red, white and ...
Norfolk, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Former Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe heads to trial on federal bribery charges next week

Nearly two years after being indicted by a federal grand jury, former Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe is set to go to trial Tuesday on multiple corruption charges. The trial in U.S. District Court in Norfolk is expected to last about two weeks. Dozens of witnesses, including some of McCabe’s former deputies, are expected to testify. McCabe, 63, served as Norfolk’s sheriff for 22 years. He retired ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy