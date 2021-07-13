Get A Great Mix By Using These 5 Preparation Tips

Mixing can be a hugely enjoyable part of making a record, as well an incredibly challenging one. Over the years, I’ve found the way to shift the balance away from challenging and towards enjoyable is to be as prepared as possible. The level of concentration required to reach what is known as a ‘flow state’ (defined as “the mental state in which a person performing some activity is fully immersed in a feeling of energized focus, full involvement, and enjoyment in the process of the activity”) requires minimal distractions and a prolonged period of time to dedicate to the job. Preparation for mixing, therefore, is all about doing those little tasks that could halt our progress and get in the way of actually mixing. Here are five things that should be done before you start a mix.