The river water levels are at historic lows but despite this fishing the river could be a good idea. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON Thursday. He says because of low water levels the pockets of deep water is likely the location that fish are congregating. Schmitt says there are many spots in the Mississippi River that you can walk further out than usual and probably some spots where you can walk all the way across the river. Schmitt says the Minnesota River has a wide variety of fish species and can be a unique experience. Because of low water levels boating down the river can be a challenge but fishing below the dam in St. Cloud can be a option for those want to walk.