Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winneshiek County, IA

DNR investigated fish kill in Winneshiek County over weekend

iowadnr.gov
 18 days ago

OSSIAN—The DNR investigated a fish kill about 1.5 miles west of Ossian on Saturday, July 10. DNR staff found dead fish and a strong organic odor in Dry Branch Creek near County Road B32. Following the creek upstream, they identified the source as a soil conditioner leaking from an underground storage pit at the Milan Hageman farm. Hageman hauls it for land application on crop fields, storing the material until conditions are right for application.

www.iowadnr.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ossian, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Winneshiek County, IA
Government
County
Winneshiek County, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dnr#Fish Kill#Odor#Dead Fish#Dnr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In one-two punch to Trump, Justice Dept OK's release of taxes, memo

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump suffered twin setbacks on Friday when the Justice Department cleared the way to release his tax records and disclosed a memo showing he urged top officials last year to falsely claim his election defeat was "corrupt." The department, reversing course from...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy