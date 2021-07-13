Thomas & Hutton New Hires in Savannah Office
Thomas & Hutton is pleased to announce the following new hire in its Savannah office. Alex Miduri joined Thomas & Hutton’s Civil Department as a Designer. He received his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Ohio University. His prior experience includes two summers as a field engineer with Kokosing Construction and one summer as a project management intern with A&A Safety. Alex will perform numerous tasks including site layout, design, and detailing. He will also assist the team with plan production and scheduling for a wide variety of industrial projects.savannahceo.com
Comments / 0