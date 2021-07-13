Siloam Springs School Board considers bond refinancing
SILOAM SPRINGS -- The Siloam Springs School Board approved a request from Superintendent Jody Wiggins to refinance one of two bonds during Thursday's school board meeting. The bond has a principal outstanding balance of $8,125,000 and was issued on March 1, 2019, according to the application to refinance the bonds. By refinancing the bonds, the Siloam Springs School District will be eligible for a lower interest rate, Wiggins said.www.arkansasonline.com
