'Maintaining the security of our customers' information and their trust are top priorities," I read variations of that boilerplate corporate bromide - "maintaining / protecting / upholding/... our customers' / clients' / users' / ... trust / safety / information / ... is our prioity / duty / first thought / ... - each and every time a company that's obviously as guilty as a puppy sitting next to a pile of doggy-doo responds to some accusation or other, I don't even know why media outlets bother to reprint it. If anything, it makes the company look even more guilty.