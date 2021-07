HARRISBURG, Pa., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pharmaceutical Industry Labor-Management Association today released an update to its first-of-its-kind report on the economic impact of the long-standing partnership between skilled craft unions and the biopharmaceutical industry in Pennsylvania and 13 other states. The report found that Pennsylvania building trades helped drive $3.59 billion in investment on major construction projects (over $5 million) active at any point between 2015 and 2021. During the same time period, skilled craft union worker earnings in Pennsylvania reached nearly $85 million - representing nearly 7.3 million hours of work - in addition to significant funding for union health insurance and pension benefits. Updated from a study between 2012 and 2017, the study shows a steady growth in investment from the biopharmaceutical industry both in Pennsylvania and in the US - with the investment and earnings growing every year since 2015.