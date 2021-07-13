Joe Tom Halton

Joe Tom Haltom, 94, of Benton, passed away Friday, July 2, 2021, at the Stilley House Senior Living in Benton. Born Sunday, June 5, 1927, in Benton, he was the son of the late Rufus Woods Haltom and the late Nerva Ann (Holley) Haltom. He was the owner of Haltom Construction and later co-owner of Quality Construction, longtime board member and former chairman of the board of the Bank of Marshall County, a patrolman with the city of Benton, a two-term Marshall County Sheriff, and a longtime supporter and board member of the Marshall County Exceptional Center. He secured, helped purchase the land, and was influential in the construction of the new Marshall County Hospital and medical office building on Symsonia Highway.