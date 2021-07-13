Cancel
Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and North Carolina rank among CNBC's Top States for Business

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNBC's Scott Cohn reveals the top states for business in the U.S. in 2021. Tennessee ranks in fifth place while Texas gets fourth place. Utah snags third place, and North Carolina gets second place.

