Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and North Carolina rank among CNBC's Top States for Business

The valley of humility is about to become an abyss. Over a century ago, a Charlotte newspaperman contrasted North Carolina with its more aristocratic neighbors to the north and South, calling Virginia and South Carolina “mountains of conceit” and saying that North Carolina possessed a “contrary spirit of unpretentious virtue.” That sense of exceptionalism defined the state’s sensibility for a century to come, and would animate its politicians until the year of our lord two-thousand-and-ten, when the forces that had long looked southward with envy took control of our proud state’s government.