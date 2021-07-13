Weeds aren't all bad, but do need to be controlled

University of Mount Olive Assistant Dean School of Agriculture and Biological Sciences. MOUNT OLIVE –At this point in the growing season, if you are not familiar with weeds, you may soon be. As the motivational quote by an unknown author states, “Weeds don’t need any encouragement to grow.” Weeds do not need fertilizer, rain, or any help, they just grow, often in surprising circumstances. Small weeds are not far from being big weeds later on. During dry periods like we have experienced, small weeds can easily be overlooked. Rest assured they are just waiting for the rains to return before they continue their ultimate mission, taking over your plant beds.
