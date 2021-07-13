Weeds aren't all bad, but do need to be controlled

Answer: You are right! After the flowers fade on the plant, Asclepias tuberosa get grayish-green seed pods that are three to 6 inches long. When the seed pods turn brown, they will break open and the hundreds of seeds, which have puffs of cotton attached to them, will get dispersed by the wind. To collect the seeds, let the seed pods dry on the plant, but collect them before the pods break open. The seeds are flat, brown, and shaped like a teardrop. Plant the seeds in the fall (November is a good time) as they need cold stratification; making them perfect candidates for winter sowing. It will take two to three years to see flowers on the plants.