When a company properly prepares for successful cloud negotiations, beyond ensuring they have the proper pricing and they don’t leave any dollars on the table, they need to make sure all the terms and conditions they need to ask for from their cloud vendors are pushed through and make their way into the contract. Based on best practices, experience, and knowledge of what each cloud vendor is willing and able to do, there is a list of asks that the client can feel confident their cloud vendor can say “yes” to.