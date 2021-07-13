2021 MLB All-Star Game odds, predictions: AL vs. NL Midsummer Classic picks from proven expert
For the third consecutive time and ninth in 11 contests, at least 30 players will be making their first appearance in the MLB All-Star Game. Thanks to an astounding total of 16 players who were selected as All-Stars but will not be participating for various reasons, a record 40 first-timers will be in uniform for the 2021 Midsummer Classic. Twenty players on each team make their debuts in the star-studded exhibition when the National League hosts the American League in the 2021 MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field in Denver on Tuesday. The NL will have five newcomers in its starting lineup, while six will begin the contest for the AL.
