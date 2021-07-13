2021 MLB All-Star Game odds, predictions: AL vs. NL Midsummer Classic picks from proven expert

The allure of the MLB Draft has never been as strong as that of the draft’s in the NBA and NFL. The one big reason for that is we don’t see those that are drafted into baseball right away as they climb through the ranks of the minor leagues. The process has been quicker for some of the top prospects in recent years and that may be the case with some from this class. One of those to keep an eye on is Kumar Rocker, who the New York Mets had fall right into their lap.