2021 MLB All-Star Game odds, predictions: AL vs. NL Midsummer Classic picks from proven expert

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the third consecutive time and ninth in 11 contests, at least 30 players will be making their first appearance in the MLB All-Star Game. Thanks to an astounding total of 16 players who were selected as All-Stars but will not be participating for various reasons, a record 40 first-timers will be in uniform for the 2021 Midsummer Classic. Twenty players on each team make their debuts in the star-studded exhibition when the National League hosts the American League in the 2021 MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field in Denver on Tuesday. The NL will have five newcomers in its starting lineup, while six will begin the contest for the AL.

