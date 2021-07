I keep thinking about that statement when I try to parse all of the reports we have seen and heard this quarter. This moment is one of the toughest I have seen in corporate America. For all of the quarter we just had the virus news was better and better. You could taste the comeback, the Re-opening. It was palpable, it was upbeat. You simply couldn't expect it to be this fast no matter what you dreamed of. Finally things were coming together.