Frankfort, KY

Harmon Announces Governor’s Race Intention

wxbc1043.com
 18 days ago

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon says he’s running for governor. Harmon is getting an early jump on what could become a crowded slate of challengers seeking to unseat Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in 2023. Harmon confirmed to The Associated Press on Monday that he’s entering the race. He says he’s filing paperwork to allow him to start raising campaign money. He’s known for his folky style while building a resume that includes a long stint as a lawmaker. He’s in his second term as auditor. He ousted the Democratic incumbent in 2015 and scored a big reelection victory in 2019.

