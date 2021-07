With a rise in COVID-19 cases in Texas and the spread of the delta variant, some North Texas business owners are revisiting their eased COVID-19 protocols. Salon Purple in Fort Worth, owned by Terry Whiddon, has been reopened for more than a year. Whiddon said business overall is booming and surpassing sales from this time last year by around 35%. Their team of eight has been staying busy tending to their growing list of clients and taking care of the salon itself, he said.