Workplace Wellness: Gym Memberships Are 'So 2019'
Many business owners expected the COVID-19 pandemic to cause a shift in the workforce, but fewer predicted the impact it would have on workplace culture and employee expectations. Prior to COVID-19, most businesses were providing employees with traditional wellness programs that predominantly offered free gym memberships, miscellaneous professional development opportunities and a few other services that may seem tone deaf to today’s workforce.www.insideindianabusiness.com
