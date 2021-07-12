Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

Workplace Wellness: Gym Memberships Are 'So 2019'

By Cristina Goebel, Owner, Massage Heights Indianapolis
Inside Indiana Business
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany business owners expected the COVID-19 pandemic to cause a shift in the workforce, but fewer predicted the impact it would have on workplace culture and employee expectations. Prior to COVID-19, most businesses were providing employees with traditional wellness programs that predominantly offered free gym memberships, miscellaneous professional development opportunities and a few other services that may seem tone deaf to today’s workforce.

www.insideindianabusiness.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gyms#Workplace Wellness#Cdc#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Workouts
News Break
Google
News Break
Longevity
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Gym memberships are growing again as vaccines roll out, but not everyone is rushing back to work out

Celeste Foley has been a regular presence at Life Time’s Schaumburg athletic club for over 20 years. The 54-year-old elementary school teacher takes group fitness classes like kickboxing and cycling, and when the facility closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, she worked out from home as instructors moved their classes online. But Foley missed the sense of community in-person classes offer, and ...
Mental HealthMySanAntonio

Free Webinar | August 10: How to Implement Mental Health & Wellness in the Workplace

According to studies, more employees are suffering from stress and workplace burnout as a result of the pandemic. What can leaders do to become more mindful of employees' mental health and implement healthier cultures? Comparably CEO and Entrepreneur's Leadership Lessons series host Jason Nazar finds out when he speaks to the CEO of TIME100’s Most Influential Companies of 2021 -- CeCe Morken of Headspace.
Healthdayspamagazine.com

What Employees Want: How Wellness Is Influencing the Workplace

Sequoia Consulting Group, which provides services to people-centric employers with 20 to 20,000 people, has released findings from its 2021 Employee Experience Benchmarking Report. The reposrt revealed a trend toward increased value in family-planning options, mental health solutions, additional paid holidays and better retirement benefits for employees. This year's installment also includes an expanded section on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), as well, due to the pandemic and racial injustice awareness.
qcnerve.com

Nerve Membership Benefits

“Charlotte’s local news outlets are increasingly compromising journalistic integrity for sponsored content and ad revenue. QC Nerve shares the facts through on-the-ground reporting, supports Charlotte’s music & arts community, and never compromises their integrity. I love reading and supporting them!”. -Caroline.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

KnowBe4 Earns 2021 Aetna Workplace Well-being Silver Winner Award

Award recognizes strong commitment to providing workplace wellness resources, programs, and support for employees. KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is proud to announce that it has received an Above and Beyond Silver level Aetna Workplace Well-being Award. As an employer with a strong commitment to improving the health of our employees, we feature a comprehensive well-being strategy that our employees are passionate about. This award is the culmination of our employees’ desire to live healthier, more active lives and make well-being a priority.
HealthPark Rapids Enterprise

Health Fusion: Health inequities. Are there ways to close the gap

Imagine not following up with your health care provider after a screening test came back positive for cancer because you didn't have insurance and couldn't afford an appointment. Think about what it would be like to be at greater risk of dying during childbirth because of your race. Those situations,...
FitnessPosted by
107 JAMZ

Here are 5 benefits where working out can help with Mental Health

This morning when I woke up. I just didn't have the strength in me to go to the gym this morning. I actually love working out in the morning. It helps me take on the day regardless of what the includes. However, staying up late and watching television had me beating up the alarm clock. For some there are other reasons for not going to the gym. There are many who simply just don't have it to do another day.
Beauty & Fashionthekatynews.com

Tooth Care Tips with Pardip Sansi Dentist in the UK

It can be a hard task to find a new dentist, whether you have recently moved to a new area or you want to change your dentist. It is a good idea to consider the many options you have to choose from. You should remember that the dentist is always there for you and want to do the best for your oral health according to dentist Pardip Sansi. The article is going to help you know how to find the right dentist that is best suited for you and once that is going to help you have good oral health.
Boston, MAhbs.edu

Applying the MBA Skillset to Global Health Challenges: Summer Fellow Vasilis Theodorou (MBA 2022)

The HBS Summer Fellows Program enables students to apply their classroom training as they explore career opportunities in roles or regions where compensation is generally lower than the traditional MBA level. This summer, we are connecting with some of our 59 Social Enterprise Summer Fellows, who are working around the world to develop skills and knowledge while having significant responsibility and high impact.
JobsIdaho State Journal

Recognizing and reversing job burnout

Are you feeling job burnout? If you answered, “yes”, there are ways to recognize and mitigate it. However, it’s important to make the distinction between having a few bad days due to an expected deadline verses the chronic stress that’s associated with burnout. Job-related burnout is different for everyone. Albeit, “burnout” is not a medical diagnosis, the symptoms we commonly attribute to this state are real and can impact both your physical and mental health.
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: Possibility Of Another Relief Payment

It should come as no surprise to anyone that the stimulus check payments have been a massive boon to families. The payments from the government have really helped families stay afloat during the pandemic. With the pandemic still ongoing, and the number of cases rising due to the Delta variant, a question arises- will there be another stimulus payment from the government?
Public Healthstudyfinds.org

Mouthwash tests for COVID just as accurate as nasal swabs

WASHINGTON — Anyone who has undergone a SARS-CoV-2 nasopharyngeal swab test knows that they aren’t exactly a pleasant experience. Despite this “brain-tickling” test being quite uncomfortable, scientists still consider it the gold standard of COVID tests. That may soon change, however. New research indicates that a gargle lavage (mouthwash) test is just as accurate as a swab assessment and a much simpler process to boot.
Grocery & Supermaketabc23.com

Walmart Changes Mask Wearing Policy

Walmart is once again requiring employees wear masks inside. The new policy is effective immediately in places with substantial or high transmission of COVID-19. Masks will still be optional for customers. Walmart ditched its mask mandate in May. But re-evaluated the policy after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
Indianapolis, INInside Indiana Business

Goodwill Expanding Re-Entry Program

INDIANAPOLIS - Goodwill of Central & Southern Indiana is expanding its New Beginnings reentry program. The program, which is supported by a nearly $7 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. in Indianapolis, will be offered at additional Goodwill sites throughout Indy. Goodwill says the program is designed to meet the...
Healthsaobserver.com

How to Cope with Stress

Stress serves a natural, physiological purpose that can help us solve important problems and learn and grow from our experiences. Instead of trying to eliminate or tamp down stress, we should try to understand it and optimize it, minimizing the downsides while capturing the upsides. No meaningful life is stress-free. But, managed correctly, stress can be an engine of personal growth and peak performance.
Yogaalternativemedicine.com

Mental Health Pros and Cons of Working from Home

Over this last year many people made the switch from working in the office to working from home, but is this a healthy change?. For some people working from home has been significantly better for their mental health, while for others, it may be worse. It’s likely not a fair estimate to state that solely working from home is bad for mental health, especially because the last year has been anything but typical. So, it’s likely that the combination of working from home, lack of any social interaction and immense isolation is the trifecta of poor mental health. Taking the pandemic away, however, most people say that their mental health is improved while working from home. They are able to spend more time with their family and less time on a commute to and from work fighting traffic and deadlines.
HealthDigital Collegian

5 Important Tips To Maintain Your Liver Health As A Student

Being a student is a whirlwind in every possible way. As well as trying to bring in your academic and intellectual horizons, there are many ups and downs but go hand in hand with pursuing higher education. It is no secret that higher education is not always the right pathway for individuals. However, for those that it is the right pathway for, there is quite a lot to be said about the fact that there are so many different aspects of the higher education journey and all of them have their own role to play and how it all comes together.
Sciencesportswar.com

Well he was the countering the science, so yes.

Jim Phillips said 7 ACC Schools are Requiring Vaccinations for Students -- David Cunningham. So the implication being that VT will not be subject to any Covid testing -- IV_Hokie12 07/21/2021 2:18PM. If NC St players all would have gotten vaccinated, they never would have -- BG Hokie 07/21/2021 12:51PM.
Healthuvureview.com

Health and wellness in the UVU community

It’s easy to think about wellness when physical activities such as hiking, camping, climbing and swimming abound. However, as the summer comes to an end and the rigors of a new semester set in, health often takes a back seat to the seemingly “more important” matters. While it’s important to prioritize education, health and wellness cannot be forgotten.

Comments / 0

Community Policy