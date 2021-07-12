Workplace Wellness: Gym Memberships Are 'So 2019'

Over this last year many people made the switch from working in the office to working from home, but is this a healthy change?. For some people working from home has been significantly better for their mental health, while for others, it may be worse. It’s likely not a fair estimate to state that solely working from home is bad for mental health, especially because the last year has been anything but typical. So, it’s likely that the combination of working from home, lack of any social interaction and immense isolation is the trifecta of poor mental health. Taking the pandemic away, however, most people say that their mental health is improved while working from home. They are able to spend more time with their family and less time on a commute to and from work fighting traffic and deadlines.