Trading slowdown hits the brake on JPMorgan's results

The technology sector has been attracting significant investor attention owing to an increasing reliance on technology solutions. Furthermore, the Federal Reserve's reaffirmation that interest rates will remain unchanged in the near term has created a positive outlook for small-cap tech companies such as Impinj (PI) and ZIX Corporation (ZIXI). So, Wall Street analysts are bullish about these two stocks and expect them to rally by more than 50% in the coming months. Let’s discuss.As people and businesses grow more reliant on technology, tech companies are widening their bases and expanding their offerings to capitalize on the growing demand. Furthermore, with widespread digitalization across nearly every industry, and the increasing deployment of the 5G networks, investors are becoming evermore bullish about the industry. This is evidenced by the iShares U.S. Technology ETF’s (IYW) 20.5% return over the past six months.