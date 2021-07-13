Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Trading slowdown hits the brake on JPMorgan's results

investing.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -JPMorgan Chase & Co reported a 155% jump in profit on Tuesday thanks to the release of loss reserves and a surge in dealmaking, even as the largest U.S. bank suffered from a well-flagged slowdown from last year's record-breaking trading results. The bank's shares fell 1.5% as overall corporate...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Dimon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpmorgan#Consumer Banking#U S Economy#Jpmorgan#Reuters#Chase Co#American#Gs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Goldman Sachs
Related
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Goldman Sachs, Marijuana Stock Lead Five Stocks Near Buy Points

Your stocks to watch include bank stocks like Goldman Sachs (GS) and Capital One Financial (COF), as well as cannabis REIT Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR), tech services firm Globant (GLOB) and specialty chemicals maker Element Solutions (ESI). Shares of those companies are all near buy points. Although some could offer...
Stocksinvesting.com

Like Dividends? Consider These 4 High-Yield Tech Stocks

Amid rising concerns regarding the rapid spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, which could precipitate a market correction, dividend-paying companies are ideal for hedging that risk. Also, given the tech industry’s solid growth prospects, betting on dividend-paying tech stocks could be even more rewarding. Therefore, we think tech stocks International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), Seagate (STX), Hewlett Packard (HPE), and Xerox (NYSE:XRX), which deliver high dividend yields, could prove to be valuable additions to one’s portfolio now. Read on.Dividend stocks have been regaining momentum recently because investors have been hedging their portfolios against a decelerating economic recovery and surging market volatility by seeking holdings that deliver steady income streams. This is evidenced by iShares Select Dividend ETF’s (DVY) 2% gains over the past five days versus the benchmark S&P 500 index’s 0.9% returns.
investing.com

Summer Stock Buys: 3 Stocks to Consider in August

August is quickly approaching. After a great first half of 2021, markets saw signs of volatility return in July. This has prompted many investors to seek out defensive investments. This raises questions about the rest of the year and the need to seek out defensive investments. Fortunately, the market provides. Here are some superb summer stock buys to consider this August.
Stockspulse2.com

JPM Stock: $166 Target From Morgan Stanley

The shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) have received a price target increase from $150 to $166. These are the details. The shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) have received a price target increase from $150 to $166. And Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck is maintaining an “Underweight” rating.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding JPMorgan Chase's Unusual Options Activity

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) shares experienced unusual options activity on Friday. The stock price moved down to $151.98 following the option alert. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
Stocksinvesting.com

2 Small-Cap Tech Stocks Wall Street Forecasts Will Rally by 50% or More

The technology sector has been attracting significant investor attention owing to an increasing reliance on technology solutions. Furthermore, the Federal Reserve's reaffirmation that interest rates will remain unchanged in the near term has created a positive outlook for small-cap tech companies such as Impinj (PI) and ZIX Corporation (ZIXI). So, Wall Street analysts are bullish about these two stocks and expect them to rally by more than 50% in the coming months. Let’s discuss.As people and businesses grow more reliant on technology, tech companies are widening their bases and expanding their offerings to capitalize on the growing demand. Furthermore, with widespread digitalization across nearly every industry, and the increasing deployment of the 5G networks, investors are becoming evermore bullish about the industry. This is evidenced by the iShares U.S. Technology ETF’s (IYW) 20.5% return over the past six months.
Stocksinvesting.com

S&P 500 Slips as Oil Majors Dent Energy; Amazon Slumps

Investing.com – The S&P 500 slipped Friday, paced by a decline in energy and Amazon-led weakness in tech stocks. The S&P 500 fell 0.42%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.37%, or 128 points, the Nasdaq was down 0.60%. Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) slumped 7% after reporting weaker-than-expected guidance and second-quarter revenue...
Stocksinvesting.com

Barclays Stick to Their Sell Rating for PBF Energy

Barclays (LON:BARC) analyst Theresa Chen maintained a Sell rating on PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) on Thursday, setting a price target of $9, which is approximately 3.54% below the present share price of $9.33. Chen expects PBF Energy to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.34 for the third quarter of 2021.
Stocksinvesting.com

2 Wildly Overvalued E-Commerce Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague

The e-commerce industry’s growth is gradually slowing down, with an increasing number of people returning to in-person shopping thanks to solid progress on the vaccination front. As a result, e-commerce companies with weakening financials—Sea Ltd (SE) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI)—now look significantly overvalued at their current price levels. Therefore, we think these stocks are best avoided now. Read on.The e-commerce industry benefited handsomely from the pandemic-related lockdowns last year, with a drastic shift in consumer preference toward online shopping. According to Digital Commerce 360 estimates, consumers spent $861.12 billion online with U.S. merchants in 2020, representing a 44% increase year-over-year.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs lowers view on China's offshore equity markets

LONDON (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs on Thursday lowered its view of China's offshore equity markets in the wake of a market rout prompted by Beijing's sweeping regulatory actions. The bank cited a disproportionately high index representation by tech and privately owned companies for its adjustment of views on MSCI China...
Stocksfinancialadvisoriq.com

Robinhood’s IPO Values Firm at $32B

Robinhood Markets, parent company of the zero-commission brokerage that gained popularity among younger investors, sold shares in its initial public offering at $38 each, putting the company’s valuation at around $32 billion, according to news reports. The company raised close to $2 billion through the sale of 52.4 million shares...
Stockspulse2.com

TSLA Stock: $875 Target From Goldman Sachs

The shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) have received a price target increase from $860 to $875 by Goldman Sachs. These are the details. The shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) have received a price target increase from $860 to $875 by Goldman Sachs. And Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney is maintaining a “Buy” rating on the company shares.
StocksInvestorPlace

JPM Stock: A Look at the 5 Crypto Funds JPMorgan Will Now Allow Its Clients to Trade

Today, JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) made a rather intriguing announcement. Indeed, investors in JPM stock have quite a bit to digest on this news. The company’s announcement that JPMorgan will now allow all clients to trade crypto has come as a shock to many. Largely, this is because investors may remember CEO Jamie Diamon’s high-profile disregard for cryptocurrencies in the past. In 2017, the JPMorgan CEO called crypto a “fraud.” Today, the JPMorgan chief is promoting the bank’s trading services to retail clients.
Stockswmleader.com

JPMorgan Raised Its S&P 500 Price Target — Before Tuesday’s Rally. Here’s Why.

Dropped more than 700 points on Monday, it didn’t deter the bullish strategists at. Instead, they got more bullish, raising their year-end target from 4400 to 4600—before Tuesday’s big rally. What did they see? JPMorgan’s Dubravko Lakos-Bujas believes that improving fundamentals in the labor market combined with easy monetary policy...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Japan's Nikkei hits 6-month low on economic slowdown worries

TOKYO, July 20 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average plumbed a six-month low on Tuesday, following a broad sell-off on Wall Street as concerns grew that rising coronavirus cases globally could derail a nascent economic recovery. The Nikkei share average was down 0.41% to 27,537.96 by 0210 GMT, after hitting...
Stocksinvesting.com

Canada shares lower at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite down 0.39%

Investing.com – Canada equities were lower at the close on Friday, as losses in the Healthcare , Energy and Financials sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in Toronto, the S&P/TSX Composite lost 0.39%. The biggest gainers of the session on the S&P/TSX Composite were Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSX:...

Comments / 0

Community Policy