Frankfort, KY

Clerk’s Offices Affected By System Upgrade Issues

wxbc1043.com
 18 days ago

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says county clerk offices are unable to process vehicle-related transactions due to system problems. The cabinet says Kentucky residents should contact their county clerk offices to see whether they are open for other business and be prepared for delays. Vehicle registrations can be renewed online at drive.ky.gov. The release says the registration and titling system is having intermittent issues as a result of a recent system implementation. The change is part of modernizing license plate production and the long-term goal of transferring motor vehicle transactions to a newer system.

www.wxbc1043.com

