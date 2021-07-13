Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Maternal Mental Health During the Pandemic

By Caitlin Purvis
Thrive Global
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout the pandemic, we’ve all faced challenges that we never expected. From the front-line workers to the vulnerable shielders, many people have had their lives turned upside down over the past year and a half. For mums, the pandemic certainly hasn’t been an easy ride. Between juggling home-schooling, home working, or coping with pregnancy, there has been little opportunity for mums to take care of their own mental health. So far, the pandemic has been an uphill battle for parents everywhere, and mums need mental health support now more than ever.

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maternity#Health Crisis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Parenting
News Break
Women's Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Kidspsychologytoday.com

How to Better Support Children with Autism

People with autism are very sensitive to emotional contagion (the tendency to absorb, catch, or be influenced by other people’s feelings). Reasonable accommodations do not require lowering performance standards or removing essential functions for growth. It is important for a child and their parents to feel understood, and for treatment...
Mental Healthyoursun.com

Social anxiety disorder, fear and anxiety lead to avoidance

It’s normal to feel nervous in some social situations. For example, going on a date or giving a presentation may cause that feeling of butterflies in your stomach. But in social anxiety disorder, also called social phobia, everyday interactions cause significant anxiety, self-consciousness and embarrassment because you fear being scrutinized or judged negatively by others.
Riverside, CAkvcrnews.org

The Voice: Riverside Churches Offer Resources During Minority Mental Health Month

The Voice on KVCR is a weekly discussion with the Black Voice News editorial team about important issues in the inland region. July is minority mental health month and Executive Editor Stephanie Williams talks to KVCR's Megan Jamerson about a collaboration between a Riverside non-profit and five local churches to offer mental health resources to the Black community.
Greenwich, CTNew Haven Register

Worried for its students' mental health, this Greenwich theater group got creative to stay open amid pandemic

GREENWICH — For Bryn Kummell, theater was a way to build confidence and friendships, a way to socialize and interact with others. The COVID-19 pandemic should have brought that to a standstill. But Greenwich-based Open Arts Alliance, a local nonprofit that uses therapeutic arts programs to educate students and seniors, refused to let that be the case.
Mental HealthEurekAlert

Many ICU staff have experienced mental health conditions in COVID-19 pandemic

A high proportion of staff working in intensive care units during the COVID-19 pandemic have experienced mental health conditions, according to a new study. In a study of 515 healthcare staff working in intensive care units (ICUs) across seven countries, the researchers found that on average 48 percent of participants showed signs of mental health conditions - depression, insomnia and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Their mental health was assessed using a detailed questionnaire and a clinical scoring system.
Mental HealthBBC

Student watchdog concerned about mental health help

The head of the Office for Students (OfS) is concerned that more than half of UK university and college students feel their mental wellbeing has not been supported enough this year. OfS head Nicola Dandridge said more must be done to look after students. This year's annual National Student Survey,...
Mental HealthThrive Global

Dealing With Post-Pandemic Anxiety When You’re a Caregiver

When the world first went into lockdown in early 2020 we all thought it would be for just a few short months while we defeated this strange new virus and then we could all get back to normal. What actually happened was that with repeated lockdown periods and ever more...
Mental HealthThrive Global

Why making an impact in this world and mental health is connected

Over 25% humanitarians are estimated to return from missions to be affected by psychological problems. The number is likely to be much higher. The majority do not return from field missions but stay abroad and mental health issues remain a taboo, with many not reporting their issues. But no matter how we slice and dice the data, the number gives a clear indication of the magnitude in a sector that requires frontline workers to be mentally strong given the context they are working in.
Women's Healthmycouriertribune.com

Improving maternal, infant health requires communitywide effort

Despite Missouri’s high rate of maternal mortality and pregnancy-related harm, progress is being made. A new report describes the efforts of stakeholders in both clinical and community settings across Missouri to improve evidence-based care and support during, after and between pregnancy to reduce harm. “More than 80% of pregnancy-related deaths...
Businesskhn.org

Clorox Partnered With Two Health Nonprofits During The Pandemic

Undark reports on the "curious union" between surface disinfectant maker Clorox and Cleveland Clinic and the CDC Foundation. Other reports note the gender disparity in getting a vaccine and dying from covid, and a study showing vaccines protect at-risk patients. As a second wave of Covid-19 infections tore through the...
KidsNewswise

Child Mental Health Services Lacking in High-Income Countries: SFU Study Finds

Newswise — Most children with a mental health disorder are not receiving services to address their needs--according to a new study from researchers at Simon Fraser University's Children's Health Policy Centre. Their research was published this week in the journal Evidence-Based Mental Health. Researchers found that of the one in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy