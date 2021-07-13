Cancel
Boeing cuts production on the 787 to address flaw

By DAVID KOENIG
New Haven Register
 18 days ago

Boeing will cut production of its large 787 airliner for several weeks after discovering a new structural flaw in some planes that have been built but not delivered to airline customers. The aircraft maker said Tuesday that it now anticipates that it will deliver less than half of the 787s...

