Bad actors are constantly changing and improving the efficacy of their methods, and that of course includes distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. But last year was unique: Instead of the hackers changing, the world changed for them, and DDoS attacks peaked at an all-time high. Now, with many of the changes (such as remote working) here to stay, the pressure is on for businesses to find permanent, distributed network security solutions that protect their people and their service performance in the new way of working.