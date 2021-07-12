Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Miranda Lambert on Her Next Album: ‘Stay Tuned, It’s Not Far’

By Billy Dukes
Posted by 
Big Frog 104
Big Frog 104
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Miranda Lambert's name seems to be popping up on everyone else's songs but her own lately, but that figures to change soon. The "Settling Down" singer has a credit on Parker McCollum's upcoming album. She wrote a song called "Thought You Should Know" with Morgan Wallen. Ashely McBryde has talked about writing with Lambert in recent years, and recently, Lambert says, it's been Caylee Hammack and Lainey Wilson in the writing room with her.

bigfrog104.com

Comments / 0

Big Frog 104

Big Frog 104

Marcy, NY
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Caylee Hammack
Person
Thomas Rhett
Person
Parker Mccollum
Person
Keith Urban
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Next Album#Hitmaker#Little Big Town
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musicwkml.com

Miranda Lambert: Country Music’s Newest ‘Hat Act’

Since Miranda Lambert released her The Marfa Tapes album, she’s been donning a cowboy hat during several of her shows and at recent award shows. It’s like she is becoming country music’s latest “hat act.”. This morning (7/20), Miranda has been meeting with a new hat company, and it is...
CelebritiesCMT

Miranda Lambert Reveals Her Favorite Menu Item at Her Casa Rosa Restaurant

In a recent interview with CMT iHeartRadio talk host Cody Alan, Miranda Lambert discussed her recently-opened Nashville watering hole Casa Rosa and her favorite, “must try” menu item. The “Bluebird” vocalist’s venue’s signature pink and black doors have been open since May, nestled alongside other Lower Broadway venues for other country artists including Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean.
MusicPosted by
Lone Star 1280

Parker McCollum Says Miranda Lambert Is the ‘Dolly Parton of My Generation’

Parker McCollum has some serious words of praise for Miranda Lambert. The rising country star teamed up with a few heavy hitters — including Lambert — to write for his upcoming debut album, Gold Chain Cowboy. The "Mama's Broken Heart" hitmaker has a credit on a track called "Falling Apart," co-written with Jon Randall and Randy Rogers. Both McCollum and Lambert hail from Texas originally, and he says he's been a longtime fan of the superstar's work.
Petswsaq.com

Miranda Lambert unveils special Instagram filter to encourage pet adoption

Miranda Lambert is bringing her MuttNation Foundation into the digital space. The “Bluebird” singer is partnering with Auras Studios to create an interactive online experience for people trying to adopt a pet through MuttNation. The London-based music technology company has developed a special Instagram filter that shows two dogs sitting...
New Braunfels, TXkoxe.com

Miranda Lambert announces new string of tour dates

Miranda Lambert has announced a new string of upcoming tour dates, includes several fairs and festivals. Lambert will hit the road beginning July 17 in Belmont, Ohio, touring through November with stops at the Rock the South Festival in Alabama and Tortuga Music Festival in Florida, as well as a three night run at Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels, Texas. Lambert’s last trek was her Wildcard Tour which she had to cancel midway at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
PetsPosted by
Wide Open Country

Miranda Lambert Announces Death of Beloved Rescue Dog Jessi

Miranda Lambert posted a sweet eulogy Thursday (July 29) on social media after the passing of one of her beloved rescue dogs, a golden retriever named Jessi. Jessi and her brother Waylon--a reference to Jessi Colter and her late husband Waylon Jennings-- were rescued on the side of the road in Oklahoma back in January 2008. Waylon passed away last October.
Indiana Statecatcountry96.com

Miranda Lambert Is Back In Live Music Mode for 2021

While she played a few shows in her home state of Texas not long ago, Miranda Lambert has not been “on tour” for a while now, due to the quarantine and shutdown, so when asked about getting back out in front of fans, she replied, “I’m definitely ready to get back on the road.”
Celebrities995qyk.com

Miranda Lambert’s Getting Back On The Road This Weekend

Miranda Lambert is hitting the road for a string of summer headlining dates, fairs, and festivals beginning Saturday (7/17) in Belmont, Ohio. Miranda’s confirmed summer dates include three nights at the Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels, Texas, and two nights at the Choctaw Grand Theater in Durant, Oklahoma, and festivals including Rock the South, A Night in the Country, Country Spirit, and Tortuga.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Wide Open Country

Miranda Lambert's Dad Showed off Impressive Voice in 2017 During Surprise Chicago Duet

Back in January 2017, Miranda Lambert brought her darling dad and fellow musician Anderson East onstage to join her for a very special performance in Chicago. The duet went down at a special tour rehearsal show at Chicago's famous Joe's Bar (aka Joe's on Weed Street). Lambert's dad and East joined her for a duet of the gospel song, "Woke Up This Morning (With My Mind Stayed on Freedom)." Mr. Lambert definitely stole the show and concertgoer Tricia Despres caught it all on video.
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

WYRK to present Miranda Lambert in lieu of ‘Taste of Country’

WYRK-FM has assembled a new mini-fest in lieu of the station's annual Taste of Country Festival, which normally takes place at Sahlen Field, but will not be happening this year, for the second straight summer. Teaming with Seneca Niagara Casino & Resort, WYRK will present “An Evening with Miranda Lambert”...
MusicPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood Share Studio Footage of ‘If I Didn’t Love You’ Recording

A new lyric video for Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood's "If I Didn't Love You" focuses on their time in the studio together, recording the love ballad. The song — Aldean's first from an upcoming 10th studio album — finds the two superstar vocalists trading verses before coming together at the chorus and bridge. It's structured similarly to "Don't You Wanna Stay," the genre-breaking hit he recorded with Kelly Clarkson in 2010. Since then, he has notched radio hits with collaborations with Miranda Lambert "Drowns the Whiskey" and Luke Bryan and Eric Church ("The Only Way I Know").

Comments / 0

Community Policy