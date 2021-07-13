Alcoholic Beverages Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Constellation Brands, The Boston Beer, The Boston Beer

The Cocoa Extract industry report tracks short-term and long-term growth, offering readers analysis they can use immediately to formulate their strategies. Overall, demand for Cocoa Extract will be heavily influenced by broader developments in the chemicals sector. The Chemical Activity Barometer has shown a stable streak, which is indicative of an ascendancy in US chemicals sector. However, the US chemicals sector growth will depend to a large extent on how end-use industries fare. Traditionally, demand from automotive sector has been key to chemical demand. The US automotive sector is set to recover in 2021 with sales expected to be in the range of 15.5 million to 16 million.