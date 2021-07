The first half of the 2021 Formula One World Championship concludes this weekend with the Hungarian Grand Prix, which once again is taking place at Budapest's Hungaroring. It will be the first race since the British Grand Prix held two weeks ago, where Mercedes-Benz AMG's Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen clashed, causing Verstappen's car to careen into a tire wall at high speed. Hamilton went on to win the race while Verstappen needed to be taken to hospital for a check but was given the all clear later that day.