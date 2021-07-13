Multichannel Order Management Market projected to reach $3.9 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 11.2%
According to a new market research report "Multichannel Order Management Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Component (Software & Services), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical (Retail, E-commerce and Wholesale, Manufacturing and Healthcare) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size to grow from USD 2.3 billion in 2021 to USD 3.9 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.2% during the forecast period. Various factors such as COVID-19-led acceleration of organizations for new customer engagement through digital experiences, booming retail and eCommerce vertical, growth in multichannel selling, low operational and initial costs, and a rapidly growing number of internet users are expected to drive the adoption of multichannel order management solutions and services.www.bostonnews.net
Comments / 0