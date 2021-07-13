Cancel
Electric Scooters Sharing Market May See Big Move | Uber Scooter, Lime, Bird

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHTF MI recently released a research document on Global Electric Scooters Sharing Market that includes survey highlights, in-depth interviews insights with industry experts, and a review of industry dynamics with help of our global network of consultants and executives within the OEMs & aftermarket. These market estimates have been evaluated considering base year as 2021 and by studying the impact of various macro-economic factors, local and regional regulatory regimes to better understand current market dynamics affecting the Electric Scooters Sharing growth and further bottom-up approach is applied to deliver comprehensive company profiles of major and emerging players of the industry, including Spin, Lime, Lyft Scooter(Lyft), Uber Scooter, Voi & Bird.

