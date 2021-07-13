Electric Scooters Sharing Market May See Big Move | Uber Scooter, Lime, Bird

If you're looking for a convenient way to zip across town this summer while cutting down on your carbon emissions, an e-bike or electric scooter might be just the ticket. These devices make sense for essential short-distance travel, especially considering that public transit systems make it difficult to social distance. And to be clear, the devices on this electric scooter review list are nothing like the kids' scooter you may have grown up with. These are legitimate electric vehicles with solid tires, a sophisticated braking system, a large battery pack and the ability to cover semirough terrain.