Oklahoma Teacher Convicted of Sexual Interactions with a Minor May Get Off With Far Less Jail Time

 18 days ago

Oklahoma State News- by Betty Smith

An ex-teacher and coach at Stillwater Junior High School in Oklahoma who was part of the teacher walkout was incarcerated for sexual interaction with a minor.

After pleading guilty to using technology to engage in sexual communication with a minor, Alberto Morejon, 28, was sentenced to ten years in prison. Irven Box, Morejon's lawyer, says Morejon will serve the first five years in prison and the last five on probation.

Morejon's crime does not require him to serve 85% of his sentence, so he is expected to serve less than three years in an Oklahoma prison.

Police arrested Morejon following an investigation that began after the mother of a child contacted officers about a possible relationship between her child and the former teacher.

The Payne County Oklahoma District Attorney said that Morejon used his student/teacher relationship with the victim to establish this relationship.

Additionally, Morejon must register as a sex offender for 25 years, Thomas noted.

