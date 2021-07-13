Peptide Cancer Vaccine Market Growth, Revenue Share Analysis, Company Profiles, and Forecast To 2027

Global Geriatric Care Devices Market was valued at USD 836.5 billion in 2020 which expected to reach USD 1944.02 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 7.2% from 2020-2027. Geriatric care devices comprise range of products which are required for efficient elder care. Some of them are wheel chairs, adult diapers, specific medicine, and back support. The global geriatric care devices market is likely to expand in the forecast period due to the rise in geriatric population across the world. Continuous technological advancements and research & development activities by major players for the development of cost-effective devices as well as the increase in government expenditure on development of healthcare infrastructure are expected to create new opportunities in terms of revenue for players in the global market throughout the forecast period.