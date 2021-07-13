Insulating Glass Window Market Forecast to 2028 - Saint-Gobain SA, AGC Inc, Central Glass Co., Glaston Corporation, Guardian Glass, Internorm International GmbH, JE Berkowitz, Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd, Viracon, H.B. Fuller

Opportunities in the glass fiber reinforced plastic market have evolved through a number of stages i.e. from evolution of glass reinforced plastic parts to first fire resistance FRP cladding panel. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the glass fiber reinforced plastic market is expected to reach $37.3 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 2.9%. In this market, transportation is expected to remain the largest end use industry, and injection molding segment is expected to remain the largest manufacturing process. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like growth in construction, transportation, and the electrical and electronics segments.