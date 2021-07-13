Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market Trends, Revenue, Major Players, Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

U.S. Autotransfusion Services Market Size | 2021 Covid-19 Impact On Healthcare Industry Global Analysis By Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Business, Key Players, Merger, Statistics, Competitive Landscape, And Regional Forecast To 2028 is latest study published by Fortune Business InsightsThe “U.S. autotransfusion” services Market Forecast is set to gain impetus from the increasing number of surgical procedures occurring in the country. It is, in turn, expected to surge the need for blood transfusion. The study further mentions that the U.S. autotransfusion services market size was USD 838.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1,072.1 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. U.S. Autotransfusion Services Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Indication (Cardiovascular, Orthopedic, Neurology, Gynecology, Urology, Trauma, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, and Ambulatory Surgery Centers), and Forecast, 2020-2027.