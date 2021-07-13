Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Time-sensitive Networking Market worth $1,188 million by 2026

bostonnews.net
 13 days ago

According to a research report "Time-sensitive Networking Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Component (Switches, Hubs, Routers, and Gateways, Connectors, Communication Interfaces, Controllers and Processors, Memory), Applications, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Time-Sensitive Networking Market size is projected to reach USD 1,188 million by 2026 from an estimated USD 134 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 54.7% from 2021 to 2026.

www.bostonnews.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Networking Equipment#Time Sensitive Networking#Motion Control#Manufacturing Industries#Marketsandmarkets#Cagr#Tsn#Iiot Technologies#Ethernet#Belden Inc#Cisco Systems#Intel Corporation#Nxp Semiconductors N V#Analog Devices#Broadcom Inc#Advanced Micro Devices#Offering Lrb#Communication Protocol#Fieldbus#Networking Marke Analysis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Analysis
Country
Netherlands
Related
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Video Telemedicine Market To Witness Huge Growth By 2026 | Avaya, ZTE, GlobalMed

2020-2025 Global Video Telemedicine Market Report - Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19) is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The influencing Factors of growth and regulations with respect to the usage of the information, availability of highly reliable products in the market, and increase in operational efficiency of Video Telemedicine Players.The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing dynamics of Global Video Telemedicine Market . As per study key and emerging players of this market are Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Premiere Global Services, Inc, Lifesize, Inc, Allscripts, Aerotel Medical Systems (1998) Ltd, Avaya Inc., ZTE Corporation, GlobalMed, Lifesize, Inc., Plantronics, Inc., Plantronics, Inc., AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., Vermont Telephone Company, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Vidyo, Inc., Sony Corporation, West Corporation, VSee & Redox, Inc..
Marketsatlantanews.net

Network Consulting Market is Going to Boom with Alcatel-Lucent, Getronics, Infosys

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Network Consulting Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Network Consulting Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Network Consulting market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Network Consulting Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Automation & Process Control Market Likely to Emerge over a Period of 2021 - 2026 | Rockwell Automation Inc ,Honeywell International Inc. ,ABB Ltd

The up-to-date coverage of the latest report Automation & Process Control Market provides a detailed synopsis as well as a consistent evaluation of accurate revenue over the forecasted timespan. Current trends, industry analysis, and growth development represented in the report are of great help for the new industry players entering the market. This market research report includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets with the understanding given for variation in the growth of the industry in particular regions, giving a specific investigation of the market status, venture plans, establishment and usage, value patterns.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Remote Asset Management Market To See Massive Growth By 2026 | Infosys ., IBM Corporation, PTC

2020-2025 Global Remote Asset Management Market Report - Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19) is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Remote Asset Management Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Hitachi, Ltd., AT&T, Inc., Insight Investment, Verizon Communications, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Vidrona, RapidValue Solutions, Infosys Ltd., IBM Corporation, PTC, Inc. & SAP SE.
Softwarebostonnews.net

Enterprise Video Content Management Market Is Booming Worldwide with IBM, Microsoft, Avaya, Google

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Enterprise Video Content Management Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Enterprise Video Content Management Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Enterprise Video Content Management market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Enterprise Video Content Management Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market worth $1,714 million by 2026

According to the new market research report "Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market by Type (Single Walled & Multi Walled), End-use Industry (Electronics & Semiconductors, Chemical Materials & Polymers, Structural Composites, Energy & Storage, Medical), Method, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", The global carbon nanotubes market size will grow to USD 1,714 million by 2026 from USD 876 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 14.4% during the 2021-2026 period. The driving factor for the CNTs market is the intrinsic mechanical properties of CNTs, which make them the ultimate nanomaterial.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Cloud Compliance Software Market is Going To Boom | Microsoft, IBM, Nutanix

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Cloud Compliance Software Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Cloud Compliance Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Customer Self-Service Software Market is Gaining Momentum by key players SAP SE, Salesforce.com, Aspect Software

Global Customer Self-Service Software Market Report 2021 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Customer Self-Service Software Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Microsoft Corporation, Nuance Communications, Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Salesforce.com, Inc., Aspect Software, Avaya, Inc., BMC Software, Verint Systems, Inc., Zendesk, Inc.
ComputersLas Vegas Herald

Neuromorphic Computing Market Unidentified Segments - The Biggest Opportunity Of 2021 | Hewlett-Packard, Samsung Electronics, Qualcomm

The Neuromorphic Computing is a platform that uses large integrationsystems which contains numerous analog systems that allows the replication of neuro-biological behaviors existing in a human's nervous system. The Neuromorphic Computing are effective for machine learning process and brain like thought process in cognitive computing. There has been significant rise in BrainScaleS physical model machine that implements analogue electronic models of 4 Million neurons and 1 Billion synapses on 20 silicon wafers and integrated into the HBP collaboratory. Further, increasing demand from the developing countries owing to growth in the SpiNNaker machine owing to increasing application in software support for neuromorphic machines configuration, operation and data analysis. The analogue or digital activities in neuromorphic chips and innovations expected to drive the demand for neuromorphic computing over the forecasted period.
Computersbostonnews.net

Blockchain IoT Market Outlook: Competitive Intensity is Higher than Ever | Microsoft, Intel, Amazon.com, Ethereum Foundation

Blockchain empowers the IoT devices to enhance security and bring transparency to the IoT ecosystem. It offers a scalable and decentralized environment to IoT devices, platforms and applications. It provides opportunities for businesses to run smart operations. It allows devices to send data to private blockchain ledgers for inclusion in shared transactions with tamper-resistant records. It enables business partners to access and supply IoT data without the need for central control and management.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

AI Platform Cloud Service Market is Booming Worldwide | Oracle, Microsoft, IBM

The latest study released on the Global AI Platform Cloud Service Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The AI Platform Cloud Service Market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Next Generation OSS & BSS Market is Booming Worldwide | Capgemini, Amdocs, IBM

The latest study released on the Global Next Generation OSS & BSS Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Next Generation OSS & BSS Market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Market Cap Reaches $9.13 Million (DNA)

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (CURRENCY:DNA) traded 53.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last week, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a market cap of $9.13 million and approximately $86,372.00 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Matrix AI Network (MAN) Reaches Market Cap of $4.56 Million

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Matrix AI Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. Matrix AI Network has a market cap of $4.56 million and $114,026.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Dusk Network (DUSK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $39.56 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC on exchanges. Dusk Network has a market cap of $39.56 million and approximately $5.52 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Umbrella Network (UMB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.51 Million

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $335,000.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Chrono.tech Market Capitalization Achieves $10.67 Million (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Chrono.tech coin can now be bought for approximately $15.02 or 0.00050387 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chrono.tech has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chrono.tech has a total market capitalization of $10.67 million and $131,782.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Dish, AT&T sign wireless network deal worth at least $5 billion

(Reuters) - Dish Network Corp said on Monday it had signed a multi-year deal worth at least $5 billion to make AT&T Inc the primary network services partner for its wireless customers. Under the terms of the 10-year deal, AT&T will provide voice, data, messaging services to customers of Dish-owned...
Marketsarxiv.org

Robust Risk-Sensitive Reinforcement Learning Agents for Trading Markets

Trading markets represent a real-world financial application to deploy reinforcement learning agents, however, they carry hard fundamental challenges such as high variance and costly exploration. Moreover, markets are inherently a multiagent domain composed of many actors taking actions and changing the environment. To tackle these type of scenarios agents need to exhibit certain characteristics such as risk-awareness, robustness to perturbations and low learning variance. We take those as building blocks and propose a family of four algorithms. First, we contribute with two algorithms that use risk-averse objective functions and variance reduction techniques. Then, we augment the framework to multi-agent learning and assume an adversary which can take over and perturb the learning process. Our third and fourth algorithms perform well under this setting and balance theoretical guarantees with practical use. Additionally, we consider the multi-agent nature of the environment and our work is the first one extending empirical game theory analysis for multi-agent learning by considering risk-sensitive payoffs.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Connected Entertainment Ecosystems Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Amazon, Apple, Google LLC

The latest study released on the Global Connected Entertainment Ecosystems Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Connected Entertainment Ecosystems market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.

Comments / 0

Community Policy