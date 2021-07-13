Blepharitis Market Analysis, Revenue Share, Company Profiles, Launches, & Forecast Till 2027

According to a new market research report "Geospatial Analytics Market by Component, Solution (Geocoding and Reverse Geocoding and Thematic Mapping and Spatial Analytics), Service, Type, Technology, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Application, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, The geospatial analytics market size is projected to grow from USD 59.5 billion in 2021 to USD 107.8 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.6% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the geospatial analytics market include the increasing number of AI and ML based GIS solutions, development of smart cities and urbanization, advancement of big data analytics, and increased deployment of IoT sensors across locations.