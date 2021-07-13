Phosphate Rock Market Growth Opportunities, Size, Share and Industry Trends, Research Report Forecast by 2027

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe global phosphate rock market is forecasted to reach USD 43.82 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growing demand for fertilizers for high crop yield is one of the significant factors influencing the phosphate rock market growth. Fertilizers allow farmers to increase their crop yield by boosting the productivity of the agricultural land, as well as can make an otherwise less productive land produce substantial yields. Fertilizers are formulated to support the yield of certain plants by allowing the plants to absorb the essential macro and micronutrient easily. The worldwide demand for fertilizers has witnessed a decent pace of growth, with the demand being more than 138 million tons in the year 2000 and rose to around 210 million tons in the year 2019.

