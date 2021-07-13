Positive Photoresist Market Growth, Industry Trends and Demand with Leading Players - JSR, DowDuPont, Shin-Etsu Chemical and More

The Global Courier Services Market size was 299100 million US$ and it is expected to reach 464300 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 6.5% during 2019-2025. A courier can be a person or a company which delivers the couriers like messages, mails or any kind of parcel. A courier service is a service by which anyone can allow to send their parcel anywhere. From one location to another location parcel can be sent to anyone with the help of courier services. For these services we can book online and pay for the same. There is an option of pickup for the sender by which parcels can be collected by a courier or sender can drop off the parcels at any nearby location which then can be picked by courier later. There are many companies which provide postal services as well as logistic services. Also there are type of the courier services according to the weight and volume of the shipment. There is speedy delivery option available for the services as well. Some door to door basis services are provided by some companies.