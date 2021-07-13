Succulent Plant Market Revenue Trends, Company Profiles, Revenue Share Analysis, 2020-2027

Opportunities in the hose pipe market have evolved through a number of stages i.e. from PVC hose pipes to polyurethane safe soaker hose pipe. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the hose pipe market is expected to reach $24.9 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 3.3%. In this market, a hydraulic is the largest segment by product type, whereas construction is largest by end use industry. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like growth of different end use industries such as construction, automotive, oil and gas, food and beverages, agriculture, and others.