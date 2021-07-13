Cancel
Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market worth $18.1 billion by 2030

 13 days ago

According to the new market research report "Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market by Battery Chemistry (Lithium-nickel Manganese Cobalt, Lithium-iron Phosphate, Lithium-Manganese Oxide, LTO, NCA, LCO), Industry (Automotive, Marine, Industrial, and Power), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030″, The lithium-ion battery recycling market is estimated at USD 1.5 billion in 2019 and projected to grow from USD 12.2 billion in 2025 to USD 18.1 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2025 to 2030.

