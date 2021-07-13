Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market worth $18.1 billion by 2030

According to a new market research report "IoT in Utilities Market by Component (Platform, Solutions (Asset Monitoring and Management and CIS and Billing), Services), Application (Electricity Grid Management Water and Wastewater Management), Region - Global Forecast to 2024″, published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Internet of Things (IoT) in utilities market size is expected to grow from USD 28.6 billion in 2019 to USD 53.8 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.5% during the forecast period. The use of IoT in grid technology is accelerating the integration of renewable energy resources, such as solar, wind, and hydroelectricity into the electrical grid and further in the gas and water utility segment across the world. Factors, such as the rising trend of deregulating the utility industry, and need for operational efficiency and control are expected to increase the growth of the market. The lack of standards for interconnectivity and interoperability can restrain the growth of the market.