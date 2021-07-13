Veterans’ advocate named to national Vietnam memorial board

GREENFIELD — A longtime advocate who has worked on behalf of Vietnam War veterans for years is taking his passion to the leadership of a national organization. David Hine has been appointed to a four-year term on the board of directors of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, the nonprofit organization that founded the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., in 1982. The fund also leads several other initiatives for Vietnam War veterans and their families while working to educate all generations on the impact of the war.