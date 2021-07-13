Carolyn "Carrie" Paros

My family loves to tell a good story which usually erupts in rip-roaring laughter, rufous faces, and tears. I recall a humorous incident my brother Randy told on his mother-in-law (whom he loved dearly). When Randy and Corda were first married, they would come back home on weekends and alternate staying with their parents. On this particular visit, they were at the Rosenbaum farm. Preparing to eat breakfast, my brother was sitting at the kitchen table as his mother-in-law began to pour him a glass of milk. She couldn’t actually see the pour spout as the milk came tumbling out in chunks. As she continued to pour, she sweetly asked, “Is this milk OK?“ I believe his answer was in the negative.