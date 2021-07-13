Cancel
Obituaries

Carolyn "Carrie" Paros

Grayson Journal-Enquirer
 14 days ago

East Wenatchee, WAWenatchee World

Carolyn Marjorie Hamilton-Davis

Carolyn Marjorie Hamilton-Davis, 85, of East Wenatchee, died Friday, July 16, 2021. Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere. To plant a tree in memory of Carolyn Hamilton-Davis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
ObituariesGrayson Journal-Enquirer

ANN KILLEEN MULDOON

Ann Killeen Muldoon, 92, of Castle Shannon and Co. Mayo, Ireland, on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Thady J. "Ted" Muldoon; loving mother of James Muldoon, Kathleen (John) McCague, John "Sean" Muldoon, and the late Thaddeus "Teddy" Muldoon; cherished grandmother of Ian McCague; sister of the late Margaret, Mary, Patrick, John, Michael, Philomena, and Theresa; she is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Ann loved to knit, especially teaching Aran knitting at the Irish Centre of Pittsburgh. Friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 1008 Castle Shannon Blvd., on Friday from 4 – 7PM Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Paul of The Cross Parish - St. Winifred Church on Saturday at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul of The Cross Parish, Family Hospice, or a charity of your choice.
Salisbury, NCSalisbury Post

Carolyn Hurley remembered as giving person

SALISBURY — Gordon Hurley remembers his wife, Carolyn, as a good person who was involved in the community and also liked to maintain her privacy. Carolyn died Monday at age 79 after a stay at Rowan Medical Center. She was an educator, mother and a community-minded person. Gordon and Carolyn...
Books & Literaturefortscott.biz

Smooth or Chunky by Carolyn Tucker

My family loves to tell a good story which usually erupts in rip-roaring laughter, rufous faces, and tears. I recall a humorous incident my brother Randy told on his mother-in-law (whom he loved dearly). When Randy and Corda were first married, they would come back home on weekends and alternate staying with their parents. On this particular visit, they were at the Rosenbaum farm. Preparing to eat breakfast, my brother was sitting at the kitchen table as his mother-in-law began to pour him a glass of milk. She couldn’t actually see the pour spout as the milk came tumbling out in chunks. As she continued to pour, she sweetly asked, “Is this milk OK?“ I believe his answer was in the negative.
Seattle, WAthefactsnewspaper.com

In Loving Memory of Carolyn M. Jackson

Carolyn Melete Brazier was the fifth of six children born in Deridder, Louisiana to Alberta and Willie Brazier. In 1947, Carolyn and her siblings moved to Seattle, WA where she attended Seattle Public Schools and Curry Temple CME church. Carolyn began sewing at the age of 12. She was also...
Entertainmentstegenherald.com

Carolyn Brandon Keeps Grandmother Emma Jokerst’s Quilting Tradition Alive

Carolyn Brandon still believes her late grandmother Emma Jokerst was right about most things. There is only one area where she enjoys proving her wrong. Some two years before her death in 1990, Emma Jokerst was the subject of a feature story by Betty Valle Gegg in the August 3, 1988 Herald. Nearing her 90th birthday, Emma had completed more than 700 quilts, but bemoaned the fact that quilting seemed to be dying out.
CelebrationsPicayune Item

Today is July 24, 2021

Each year on July 24th, National Amelia Earhart Day honors the achievements of the aviation pioneer on the date of her birth. Author and American aviation pioneer, Amelia Mary Earhart was born on July 24, 1897. One of Earhart’s most impressive achievements took place on May 20, 1932. **. How...
Obituariesfreedom929.com

CAROLYN SUE (COMBS, VANBLARICUM) IFFERT

(INGRAHAM) A private family funeral service for Carolyn Sue (Combs, VanBlaricum) Iffert, age 67, of Ingraham, will be Saturday afternoon, July 24, at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney, with internment in the Ingraham Cemetery. The private family visitation is Saturday morning, July 24, at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney. Again, that’s private services for Carolyn Sue (Combs, VanBlaricum) Iffert of Ingraham.
ObituariesMethow Valley News

Carolyn Slattery

It is with great sadness we share the passing of Carolyn Joyce Slattery on July 9, 2021. She had a lifelong battle with asthma and stubbornly though she fought — it had the last word. Carolyn loved the arts, was a prolific artist in multiple mediums and had several gallery shows of her work. She was an avid reader and had a keen interest in writing since childhood. She was particularly insightful and wrote beautiful prose. She was passionate about animal welfare, rescuing a number of pets from abuse and neglect. She reminded us as gently as she could to be aware of animal cruelty in our food choices.

