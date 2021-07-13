Employee Loyalty is Strongly Tied to How Employers Handled COVID-19, New Guardian Life Research Finds
Today, The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America (Guardian Life) released its 10th Annual Workplace Benefits Study, which uncovered how COVID-19 has reshaped employee benefits and workplace culture. The data shows how the pandemic prompted rapid change in areas that had already been gathering momentum pre-pandemic, including flexible work arrangements, employee mental health support, and technology adoption, resulting in profound, enduring shifts for both employers and employees.greenvilleceo.com
